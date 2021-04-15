The Lighter Side 4/15/21

Crook cook, you’re accepted to UK, monkey business, state tool

A zoo in China faced a canine conundrum after visitors quickly realized that the animal zoo officials had been advertising as an African lion was, in fact, just a golden retriever puppy (March 31).

Police captured an international fugitive who was on the lam for over five years after discovering his YouTube cooking show (April 2).

Players for the Houston Astros were disgruntled when fans began throwing large, inflatable trash cans onto the field during their game against the Los Angeles Angels (April 6).

A Texas man ran the 2,761-mile distance from Disney World to Disneyland to raise awareness for Type 1 diabetes. He ran the distance in approximately 90 days (April 7).

The University of Kentucky mistakenly sent 500,000 high school seniors acceptance letters to their clinical leadership and management program, a highly-competitive program that typically only accepts three dozen students (April 8).

Police in India arrested two men who had allegedly trained monkeys to pickpocket unsuspecting victims (April 10).

Tennessee lawmakers will vote Monday on whether to make the ladder the official “state tool” (April 12).

A high school STEM teacher broke the Guinness World Record for “Most Bars of Wet Soap Stacked On Top of One Another,” stacking 34 bars of the slippery substance (April 12).

Photo courtesy of flickr.com

A high school teacher broke a Guinness record for stacking wet soap.

The world’s longest rabbit, who is 129 centimeters long, was stolen from his enclosure in England. Police and a private pet detective are still on the lookout for the culprit (April 13).

Facebook’s ad algorithms struck again when the page for a French town named “Bitche” was taken down, as the name appeared too similar to the English curse word (April 13).

An Indian mattress factory is under scrutiny from police after it was discovered that it had been using discarded face masks to fill mattresses instead of cotton (April 13).

Note of the Week

Cincinnati police and zoo officials were called to St. Joseph Cemetery in East Price Hill after receiving reports of monkeys on the loose. A couple described a “hooting” sound, followed by a scurrying in the trees around the cemetery. When police arrived, however, no monkeys were found. According to cemetery officials, wild turkeys often roost in the trees surrounding the cemetery, leading some to think that the fowl could have been mistaken for primates in the dark.

Photo courtesy of picryl.com

Cincinnatians reported monkey sightings in an East Price Hill cemetery.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

