Staff writer shows us fan favorite Vines

by Emma Stevens, staff writer

Newswire photo by Kate Ferrell

Newswire Opinions & Editorials Editor, Charlie Gstalder, can be seen accurately recreating popular Vine “Lipstick in my Valentino White Bag

As an angsty tween during the prime time of Vine, I experienced many of the trends firsthand while scrolling through my feed on my iPod Touch. Needless to say, the resurgence of Vine-based content in the form of compilations on YouTube has brought me immense joy since the app was shut down.

When watching these compilations, I am reminded of some of my favorite Vines and continue to find hidden gems years after the platform ceased to exist.

Here is a list of my top 10 favorite Vines of all time, which were painstakingly selected. I am probably missing some iconic favorites, but these are my choices:

“I Smell Like Beef”

This Vine gives off purely chaotic energy and features a wonderfully hilarious baby who has grown up into an adorable little girl. It simultaneously makes me laugh and confuses me. I could ask for nothing more from a Vine.

“Trombone Dad and

Oven Kid”

This cover of the iconic song “Freaks” by Timmy Trumpet & Savage is immaculate. You wish that you and your dad were on this level.

“When Will You Learn?”

The shrill screams of this pre-teen boy will never leave my brain. I worry that if I didn’t place this Vine in the top three, he would hunt me down and yell at me until I did.

“Pop These Firecrackers”

The girl in this video starts off with aggressive confidence and then ends with sheer panic. Seems like a fitting metaphor for the semester.

“I Wanna Be A Cowboy Baby”

I cannot explain why I relate so strongly to this sentiment, but I just feel a deep calling to become a cowboy every time I watch it. Riding off into the sunset on my trusty steed seems like a fantastic idea.

“Valentino White Bag”

The sounds that escape this woman’s mouth out of pure fear and frustration over the destruction of her Kardashian handbag mystify me. I don’t think anyone will ever be able to accurately imitate her, but I don’t think that should ever stop us from trying.

“Oh My God Cholesterol”

If you need any health food advice, this Vine is certainly the content for you. Nutrisystem has nothing on Sabra.

“Tetanus Shot”

Slightly niche? Yes. Hilarious? Also yes. In an era full of talk about vaccination, it seems appropriate to have some ironic anti-vaccination humor on the list.

“I Want To Be Famous”

I think the little girl in this Vine and I would have been the best of friends as children. Maybe it’s the fact that she is wearing a princess play dress or that she’s talking with her mouth full. Either way, I feel like we would have had a strong connection.

“Welcome to Chili’s”

This Vine is one of the most iconic of all time, and any list of top 10 Vines would simply be incomplete without it. The sheer randomness of the video lent to its success on Vine. Beloved by many, it will hold its long-term status as one of the classics.

