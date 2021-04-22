U.S. & World News

The Lighter Side: 4/22/21

“The Rock” 2024, Stanley stans, burger bod

A recent poll showed that 46% of Americans would “like to see” actor and former wrestler Dwayne  “The Rock” Johnson run for president. Johnson said, “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila-drinking, pick-up truck-driving, fanny pack-wearing guy joining their club”  (April 12).

The Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team announced a promotion in which fans can spend $5,000 per night to sleep in their arena with the Stanley Cup. Proceeds go to the team’s charity, the Lightning Foundation (April 15).

A Pennsylvania teenager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing an Amish horse-and-buggy vehicle into a ditch (April 19). 

California burger chain Farmer Boys is offering a ink-redible promotion: if you get a tattoo of their logo, you’ll get free meals at the restaurant for a year (April 19).

