Women’s golf spearheaded by key players

Written By: Curt Berry, Staff WRiter
Despite Saturday’s challenging weather, the Xavier women’s golf team finished in 13th place in the Women’s Indiana Invitational Golf Tournament.
The Musketeers shot a total of +44 throughout a total of 54 holes the past weekend, competing against Kent State, who shot eight under par.
Emma McMyler had a great weekend, finishing in 29th place out of all of the individual players. She shot three over par with a 75, a 77 and an even 72 on her final day. The freshman showed up to play and her performance makes the future for Xavier golf very bright.
Mkayla Fitzpatrick shot 11 shots over par. This included a 75 on Friday, 78 on a rainy Saturday and 74 (three shots over par) on Sunday. The Xavier grad student earned the Big East Golfer of the Year Award and the Big East Scholar-Athlete Sport Excellence Award Winner in 2019. She also dominated early on, and earned herself the 2017 Big East Freshman of the Year. In her senior year, she posted two top 10 individual finishes and averaged a score of 75.24.
Tied for 53rd in the tournament was Andie Shukow, who shot a total of 15 over par. Andie shot a 76, a 78 and finished with a 77 on Sunday. As a senior, Shukow earned the All-Big East Academic Team for the 2018-2019 and the 2019-2020 season. She also averaged a 75.24 in her junior year.
In 69th place was Abby Kiefer, who steadily improved over the weekend. She shot an 80 on Friday, a 78 on Saturday and a 76 on Sunday, for a total of 18 shots over par after the 54 holes. Kiefer earned a spot on the All-Big East Academic Team. The junior steadily improved over the years as well, during which she shot a 79.13 her freshman year and a 78.67 her sophomore year.
Read more about the success of the Musketeers golf team in Wednesday’s edition of Newswire.
Categories: Sports
