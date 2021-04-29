I couldn’t be more prepared

By Mya Priester, Outgoing Online Editor

It’s not uncommon to reflect on a chapter in your life that is coming to a close. With graduation only a week away, I’ve been looking back at my time at Xavier and realizing just how much I learned, beyond academics.

To any underclassmen reading this, know that you do not have as much time as you think you do. I know this sounds cliche, but it is something I’ve learned is all too true.

With that, I urge you to take advantage of all opportunities as soon as they come your way. Whether this be through internships, clubs or classes that interest you but have nothing to do with your major, these opportunities are out there; you just have to be open to them.

I’ve been through more ups and downs than I can count in the last four years. Friendships that did not work out, numerous family emergencies and obviously a global pandemic, to name a few. But if taking advantage of opportunities has taught me anything, it’s that you need the people that these opportunities bring.

When the world seemingly stopped last March, I was angry. All I could think of were the opportunities that I would be missing rather than the ones I already had experienced and had yet to experience.

The amazing thing about Xavier is that the people I surrounded myself with through every opportunity were there to support me, and grieve with me and to provide me with new experiences, regardless of whether we were physically together on campus.

The community that comes with Xavier when you first arrive on campus is unmatched. It is a place where you find your biggest support system and the people who teach you more about yourself than you could’ve learned otherwise.

A key takeaway that sticks with me is that it’s not necessarily the people you meet during your first week on campus that leave an impact on your life – it can be someone you met two or three years into your college career who can change you for the better. With that, I’ll say don’t be afraid to branch out and meet new people; they just might be the ones affecting you the most.

Regardless of the people or opportunities you’ve surrounded yourself with thus far, it is never easy to say goodbye.

To Xavier, I say thank you for giving me a second home for the last four years. I am no longer the same person I was when I moved to campus in 2017. I’ll carry the lessons I’ve learned with me through all other aspects of my life.

To my professors, you’ve taught me more than I could’ve imagined, and I couldn’t feel more prepared (or as prepared as a college senior can feel!) than I do at this moment. Thank you for the knowledge and support you’ve given me, as it has made all the difference.

And lastly, to my friends I want to say that I will miss you dearly, and thank you for helping me become the person I am today.

