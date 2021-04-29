Money can buy happiness

By Hannah Thompson, Guest Writer and Copy editor

I don’t know the person who coined the phrase “money can’t buy happiness,” but I would like to kindly sit them down and have a discussion as to why money can buy you happiness.

First off, I would like to say that I’m aware that the title and beginning of this piece seem materialistic and shallow. If you decide to read on to the end, I cannot guarantee you a changed mind on the subject, but I can promise a new perspective. With that said, let’s begin.

Close your eyes. Picture the things you want most in life. Of course, the first things that come to mind are common goals of any American: being successful, sharing love and traveling the world. These goals skim the surface of what humans want out of life and the things which contribute to the overall happiness of a person.

The American dream stresses that anyone can become someone and that if you work hard, you can achieve your dreams. Although I would like to believe these American ideals, there are too many factors of success that stem from having money.

For example, having a college degree is essential to obtaining almost any job.However, receiving the education to get that dream job can put you into thousands of dollars of debt. So yes, if you decide to go to college, you can receive a well-rounded education and the tools needed to succeed. However, you still deal with the obscene amount of debt you must continuously pay off while you are trying to achieve your goals.

If you have money to begin with, you wouldn’t have to think twice about student debt and instead would be able to focus on your goals.

Donald Trump was able to become successful because of his wealthy background, which kickstarted his successful buisiness career.

I’m not stating that you cannot become successful if you are poor, but having money to fall back on and support your journey is a hell of a lot easier than dealing with the stress of paying off debts. Being wealthy allows you to achieve your goals even faster than expected.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: money cannot simply buy you love. I know this, and I believe this. But, what money can do is reduce the stress surrounding the cost of living, which is something that burdens and strains a relationship.

House renovations, utility bills, raising a child and many other monetary factors contribute to the overall happiness of couples. This is especially applicable if said couple is crunched for money and must face the challenges that come with not being able to afford different necessities for their lives.

Many problems between couples originate from money and can transform into disastrous fights that lead to divorce or overall unhappiness in a relationship. Instead of focusing on the cost of living, which should be a miniscule factor in a relationship, money can buy you and your loved ones unforgettable experiences.

Whether it’s a much-needed vacation to an exotic beach or a fancy dinner at your favorite restaurant, the memories created from these experiences are irreplaceable and can strengthen bonds with your partner or loved ones.

If you aren’t into vacations or experiences like these, money gives you the ability to buy gifts for your loved ones, and their joy can make you happy in return. Gift-giving is an incredibly thoughtful way to show your appreciation for someone you love.

Not having to worry about money when finding the perfect gift for someone can take so much stress out of the process. Plus, the freedom to give your loved ones what they want and what you want to get them brings you happiness that cannot come from a simple card or a text message.

Overall, money provides you with the means to have a more enjoyable life, and most importantly, allows you to spend your life how you want to spend it. Stressing about money leads to a deterioration of your relationships, your career and, most importantly, yourself.

Happiness shouldn’t depend on how much you have in the back account, but it simply does. Money is a stepping stone, a boost and an advantage needed to fulfill what you want out of life. So, yes, money can buy you happiness.

