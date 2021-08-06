Xavier to require indoor masking

By Alex Budzynski, Editor-in-Chief

University officials announced on Friday morning that all students, employees, visitors and contractors are required to wear a mask while inside all campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

According to a statement shared via email, the COVID-19 Task Force made their decision “after carefully reviewing medical guidance from the CDC and our partners at TriHealth and discussing implications for the Xavier community.” They concluded that the rising infection rates of the COVID-19 Delta variant warranted enhanced safety protocols on campus.

The announcement also clarified that masks will not be required while eating or drinking, in residential spaces or in non-public offices.

This message comes two weeks after Xavier announced it’s preparations for a more normal Fall semester, a commitment that remains in the latest update.

“Xavier is firmly committed to returning to mostly normal operations for the fall semester, including in-person classes at full capacity, dining services, and campus activities,” the email read.

The announcement did not expand on any disciplinary actions that can be taken against students who refuse to wear a mask. Instead, it asked individuals to do their part for the community.

“As fellow Musketeers, our All For One spirit calls each of us to look out for both the individual and the community,” the message read. “We know the Xavier community will do their part, individually and collectively, to keep our community healthy during this particularly challenging time.”

Xavier now joins several local colleges — including Miami University, the University of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky University — in requiring masks this Fall.

The new mask mandate goes into effect on Monday, one week week before classes begin.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

