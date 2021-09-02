Get to know the first Xavier Bachelor

By Olivia Valkner, Guest Writer

The @xuchicks Instagram account recently went on a mission to find Xavier’s most eligible bachelor, and man, the competition was stiff. The page gathered nominations, asked the competitors spicy questions about their personality and game and left the voting up to its followers.

After all the votes were cast, Julian Wiggins stole the hearts of the Xavier population.

Newswire sat down with the junior biomedical sciences major to take a deeper dive into the life of the most sought-after man in all of Norwood.

How did you get into the competition?

“My friends nominated me for it, and I am surprised they even accepted it.”

Bachelor and Bachelorette Monday is a regularly scheduled event for Julian and his friends. “We will stay an hour after the show and just talk about it… We put off our homework to watch it.”

“I started off hating The Bachelor. I thought it was corny. I thought they were only there for publicity. I thought I could really win it. I want to apply after I am done with school.”

“I do like The Bachelorette better though — it’s fun to watch the guys.”

Where are you from?

Olympia Fields, Ill., near Chicago. “It’s a suburb, but I still got that city experience.”

What are you involved with on campus?

He is involved in club baseball, an RA in the Village Apartments, active in Jazz Orchestra and in a saxophone quartet.

“Making music… my main instrument is saxophone, the tenor. I have played since third grade.” He also knows how to play the keyboard, as well as a collection of percussion and brass instruments. “Saxophone is my favorite, though.”

What is your favorite TV show?

His favorite show is Criminal Minds. “It’s a great show. I have watched it four times through.”

Do you use Apple Music or Spotify?

“Apple Music. A lot of my friends hate me for it, but I’m (going to) stick with it.”

What are you listening to right now?

“Black Astronaut” by Saba

“Lover and Friend” by Minnie Riperton

“American Boy” by Estelle ft. Kanye West

How has your life changed since winning the title of Xavier’s Most Eligible Bachelor?

“More than 50 people added me on Instagram, and many people (are) sliding in my DMs trying to learn more or shoot their shot. The way people address me has also shifted. It went from ‘Hey, Julian’ to ‘Hey, Bachelor.’”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I like hanging out with friends… I could spend hours in the Caf talking to random people and meeting new people.”

What was your dream job when you were little?

Julian’s dream job was to be the president of the United States.

What do you want the ladies to know about you?

“I look very quiet and reserved, but once you get to know me, I don’t shut up.”

How do you spend your weekends?

“Chilling in my room watching movies and cracking jokes during the middle of them.”

Where is your favorite spot on campus?

The Bachelor’s favorite on-campus spot is the Edgecliff Hall practice rooms.

What is your favorite movie?

His favorite is Cat Woman, specifically the one starring Halle Berry. “It’s a classic.”

What is your favorite place in Cincinnati?

Julian loves The Bowtie Café in Mount Adams. “There is outdoor seating. It’s great to sit there when it’s nice out… it’s my go-to spot if I ever need to think.”

Do you have anything to say to the other guys that you competed against?

“Thank you! It was cool learning more about them. It made it fun and interesting.”

Fast Facts:

He is 6’5.

He wants to retire in Jamaica.

He is a White Sox fan.

He was accepted into Harvard.

Now that Julian has been declared the most eligible bachelor in Norwood, maybe in a few years he can claim the more prestigious title from ABC. Until then, all the ladies can check out his recent claim to Musketeer fame at @xuchicks on Instagram.

