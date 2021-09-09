Corresponding candidates, literary litigation
- The Satanic Temple has joined the legal battle against the Texas abortion law, arguing that its members should be exempt due to religious reasons (Sept. 4).
- Japanese police have arrested a man who is suspected of stealing more than 700 pieces of women’s underwear from laundromats (Sept. 5).
- A British right-wing extremist has been ordered to read classical literature or face prison. Sources have yet to confirm whether the defendant will be required to drink a nice cup of tea while reading (Sept. 5).
- A lawyer defending a man accused of stealing Viagra stated that his client is “not a hardened criminal” (Sept. 5).
- Battle of the Boris: Three men named Boris Vishnevskys, who appear to be nearly identical, are running for the same St. Petersburg district seat (Sept. 6).
- Lil Uzi Vert has accused fans of ripping a $24 million diamond out of his forehead. “I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” he said (Sept. 7).
