A&E Singles: 9/16/2021

Actor Bob Odenkirk returned to the set of Better Call Saul after suffering a heart attack earlier this month (Sept. 8).

Pamela Uba was crowned the first Black Miss Ireland (Sept. 8).

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are taking a break in their relationship (Sept. 9).

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney, along with Olivia Munn and partner John Mulaney, are all expecting to become first-time parents (Sept. 10).

Kacey Musgraves released her new album Star-Crossed, based on her divorce (Sept. 10).

Nicki Minaj, Lorde and other artists did not attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (Sept. 12).

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement (Sept 12).

Justin Bieber delivered a surprise performance at the 2021 Met Gala (Sept. 13).

Rapper G-Eazy was arrested for assault during a nightclub brawl after the Met Gala (Sept. 14).

The Rolling Stones are rebranding with a black logo to honor late drummer Charlie Watts (Sept. 14).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

