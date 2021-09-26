Campus News

Photo Gallery: Physical Plant

Photos By Erik Maahs, Staff Photographer
Campus entrance close to the Village Apartments
Our Lady of Peace Chapel shrouded by landscaping
The front of Our Lady of Peace Chapel
Small garden behind the Our Lady of Peace Chapel — a perfect place for reflection
Hinkle Hall is cushioned with greenery
The walkway between Hinkle Hall and Albers Hall
A statue of Robert Bellarmine by Bellarmine Chapel
Flower pots help add a pop of color on campus
The entrance to Edgecliff Hall blanketed by leaves
Flora in the Bellarmine Circle present the perfect backdrop of Gallagher Student Center
The staircase by the Conatan Learning Commons is terraced with flowerbeds
Pink flowers between Alter Hall and McDonald Library
The statue of St. Francis Xavier has three levels of flowers at its base
The closer you look, the more you will find

