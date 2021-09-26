Campus News Photo Gallery: Physical Plant By benichn on 26 Sep 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Photos By Erik Maahs, Staff Photographer Campus entrance close to the Village Apartments Our Lady of Peace Chapel shrouded by landscaping The front of Our Lady of Peace Chapel Small garden behind the Our Lady of Peace Chapel — a perfect place for reflection Hinkle Hall is cushioned with greenery The walkway between Hinkle Hall and Albers Hall A statue of Robert Bellarmine by Bellarmine Chapel Flower pots help add a pop of color on campus The entrance to Edgecliff Hall blanketed by leaves Flora in the Bellarmine Circle present the perfect backdrop of Gallagher Student Center The staircase by the Conatan Learning Commons is terraced with flowerbeds Pink flowers between Alter Hall and McDonald Library The statue of St. Francis Xavier has three levels of flowers at its base The closer you look, the more you will find Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterTumblrLike this:Like Loading... Categories: Campus News, Photo Gallery Tagged as: photo gallery
