A&E Singles

● Chloe Lukasiak confirmed her relationship with girlfriend Brooklinn Khoury through an Instagram post (10/7).
● Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live, spending the time on stage poking fun at herself and her family (10/9).
● Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine married his long-time partner and actress Chloe Bridges (10/10).
● Kanye West is selling his Wyoming Ranch for roughly $11 million (10/11).
● The Lumineers released a new song, “BIG SHOT” from their upcoming album (10/13).
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
