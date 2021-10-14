Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles

● Chloe Lukasiak confirmed her relationship with girlfriend Brooklinn Khoury through an Instagram post (10/7). 

● Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live, spending the time on stage poking fun at herself and her family (10/9). 

● Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine married his long-time partner and actress Chloe Bridges (10/10). 

● Kanye West is selling his Wyoming Ranch for roughly $11 million (10/11). 

● The Lumineers released a new song, “BIG SHOT” from their upcoming album (10/13).

