Women’s golf wins first tournament

Xavier won with a score of +7, seven strokes ahead of second-place Michigan State

By Jake Geiger, Staff Writer

Xavier women’s golf had an outstanding weekend at the Bradley Coyote Creek Classic, taking first place out of 12 teams. It was a two-day tournament and it capped the Musketeers first win of the fall season.

They were also formed by a group of all underclassmen. Sophomore Emma McMyler and freshman Kara Carter led the way.

Xavier began Round One play with a total score of 287, which put them in first place after Round One and eight shots better than their closest competitor, Illinois State.

McMyler led the way with a stellar round of 66, which was good for -6. Carter shot a 71 (-1). Sophomore Abby Whittingon, freshman Nathaly Munnicha and freshman Emma Welch were the other Musketeers in action and shot 74 (+2), 76 (+4) and 76 (+4).

Round Two included more solid action from the Musketeers, but they did not post the best team score as that came from the Michigan State Spartans.

Carter had the best score for the Musketeers on Day Two with a 69 (-3). McMyler followed right behind her with a 70 (-2). Munnicha had her best score so far as a Musketeer with a 73 (+1). Whittington and Welch did not perform quite to their Day One standards but still paced the Musketeers to first place with a 79 (+7) and 80 (+8). The Musketeers only led by four strokes heading into the last day of action.

Xavier women’s golf won their first tournament of the season last weekend at the Bradley Coyote Creek Classic. Sophomore Emma McMyler set a school record, shooting a 54-hole score of 206, which was -10.

McMyler once again led the way for the Musketeers shooting a 70 (-2) and posting an overall score of 206, a school record.

The sophomore finished first in the field, while Carter shot a final day score of 73 (+1) to finish with a 54-hole score of 213 and placed second in the field.

Whittington shot a 73 (+1) and Munnicha shot a 77 (+5) to both total 54-hole scores of 226 (+10). Welch rounded out the Musketeers with a Day Three score of 81 (+9) and a 54-hole score of 237 (+21).

This was good enough for a tournament win and a total score of 871 (+7). Michigan State finished second and trailed seven strokes off the lead, while Illinois claimed the bronze, shooting a team score of 891.

Senior Abby Kiefer participated in the individual competition and shot +8 overall with scores of 73, 73 and 78.

The Musketeers return to action Oct. 25-26 when they head down to Kiawah Island, S.C. for the Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament.

Following that tournament, they’ll face off against Cincinnati on Oct. 31.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

