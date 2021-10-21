A&E Singles

Former Star Trek actor William Shatner became the oldest person to go into space at 90 years old (Oct. 13).

TikTok star Addison Rae was temporarily banned from TikTok due to violating community guidelines (Oct. 14).

Comedian Bo Burnham was ruled ineligible for a Grammy in the comedy category for his Netflix special Inside (Oct. 14).

Eldest Kardashian sister Kourtney got engaged to Blink-182 boyfriend Travis Barker. (Oct. 18).

Martha Stewart’s best friend, Snoop Dogg, is being sued by Freedom News TV after posting a protestor video on his Instagram (Oct. 19).

