Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
- Title IX Director Talia Mason discussed the Green Dot Initiative and its next steps in the university with the Senate. The Green Dot Initiative is a prevention program addressing sexual assault, dating and domestic violence and stalking by equipping students to recognize warning signs.
- The Campus On and Off Living Committee, led by Senator Saron Besara, met with Dean of Students Jean Griffin, to discuss the gap between the sexual health products available to students and students’ knowledge of what is available to them.
- Chief Justice Andrew Geraghty and the Constitution Committee met with Elizabeth Rumball, assistant director of orientation and transition, about decreasing the number of senators in the Senate from 20 to 17. Rumball said that the number of Senators didn’t need to change; rather, the culture surrounding and within SGA needs to change.
