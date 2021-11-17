Tune into the Newswire staff’s top Christmas bops

By Marty Dubecky, staff writer

As the semester wraps up and Thanksgiving approaches, it can only mean one thing: The Christmas season is upon us. In accordance with the Christmas spirit, the Newswire staff provided a list of the 10 best Christmas songs.

10. Peace On Earth / The Little Drummer Boy by Bing Crosby, David Bowie (Joe Clark)

Powerhouses David Bowie and Bing Crosby join forces to bring peace on earth to all who listen to the song. Their voices go together better than expected, and their mashup of two classic songs gives us all that one could hope for in a classic Christmas tune.

9. “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande (Kate Ferrell)

With her contemporary Christmas hit, Ariana Grande has the people wishing dearly for a Santa Claus who would give relationship advice as a present under the tree. Unfortunately, everyone is instead stuck with whatever family they see over the holidays.

8. “What Christmas Means to Me” by Stevie Wonder (Tess Dankoski)

Sometimes people just want to rock around the Christmas tree. For this purpose, there is no better song than Stevie Wonder’s “What Christmas Means to Me”. Stevie effortlessly gets anyone in the Christmas spirit with his gleeful descriptions of everything Christmas.

7. “Believe” by Josh Groban (Avery Strychasz)

Was there ever anything better than coming to grade school in pajamas to drink hot chocolate, eat a sickening amount of candy canes and watch The Polar Express? Josh Groban’s song brings back all of those ever-pleasant memories.

6. “Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season” by Andy Williams (Owen Miguel)

Christmas music king Andy Williams easily infects the listener with joy and excitement in his song “Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season.” He sings with such passion one could mistake him for Santa himself.

5. “Last Christmas” by Taylor Swift (Griffin Brammer)

Not only is it a stunning and warm rendition of the ferociously ‘80s original by WHAM!, but it is all done by the one and only Taylor Swift. The song stands strong on its own anytime, but especially so this Christmas season. Swift has everyone in the palm of her hand, and nobody is complaining.

4. “All I Want For Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey (Robbie Dzierzanowski)

Invigorating, fun and so touching. Mariah Carey and her beautiful voice were able to make an instant Christmas classic in 1994. Not only does her song continue to bring joy to anyone that listens, but it has paved the way for future contemporary Christmas songs for further Christmas enjoyment.

3. “Father Christmas” by The Kinks (Sophie Boulter)

It’s Christmas, but it’s also punk, so naturally this is an anti-capitalist Christmas song. The Kinks write the perfect song for anyone who wants to spend Christmas brooding over the present economic climate.

2. The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) by Nat King Cole (Hunter Ellis)

Huddling around a warm fire burning in the fireplace after coming in from the blistering cold is what Christmas is all about. Nat King Cole perfectly encompasses the warmth and comfort of the holidays in “The Christmas Song.” Who knew one Christmas song could make a person want a chestnut so badly?

1. Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes (Joseph Cotton)

The sleigh bell noises and clopping of the reindeers’ hooves make the song perfect. Veronica and Estelle Bennet and Nedra Talley of the Ronettes have hard voices to beat. If there is one song that brings up thoughts of a beautiful, snowy and exciting Christmas Day it is “Sleigh Ride” by the Ronettes.

