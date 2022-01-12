Harper Lee’s return deserved better

By Julia Lankisch, Staff Writer

Harper Lee shocked the world in 2015 by releasing a new novel, despite saying on several occasions she would never publish again.

She didn’t need to, either. Her novel, To Kill a Mockingbird (TKAM) is widely considered to be one of the greatest American stories of the 20th century and was even called “our national novel” by Oprah Winfrey.

It is taught as required reading by schools throughout the country, and the film that was made based on the book won three Academy Awards. It is well-loved by critics and your grandma alike; it has been a classic since its publication in 1960.

Go Set a Watchman, the “sequel” to TKAM, was not met with such positive reviews. It follows Scout, the lovable main character of the original, after she has grown up and moved out of her father’s house and her hometown. She quickly realizes that things are not what she thought they were when she was a child.

TKAM paints Scout’s father Atticus as a man of integrity. He defends Tom Robinson, a Black man, in court after he is falsely accused of raping a White woman in a racist Southern town that was ready to throw him in jail. Atticus accepts all of the harassment he and his children received as a result of his role in the trial with grace.

These traits, along with his parenting skills, made Atticus a well-loved literary character and a prime example of standing up for what you know is right. TKAM was, for a while, the definitive non-racist novel — that is to say, a White savior story that allows White readers to see rejection of outright White supremacy as heroism.

What TKAM is not, however, is an anti-racist novel. It is an agreeable, easily-digestible fantasy that allows White people to feel like they are not part of White supremacy because they don’t walk around spitting on Black people, use racial slurs or join the Ku Klux Klan. It does not require a confrontation of one’s own contributions to the White supremacy that has become ingrained in our institutions and attitudes.

This proved diffcult for many readers of Go Set a Watchman. In it, Atticus is portrayed as a verifiable racist. He is involved in a city council that worked to preserve segregation and does not believe Black people are “ready” to vote.

Many of the reviews that so strongly criticized Go Set a Watchman cited Atticus’ bigotry as a continuity error that ruined the sanctity of the original. However, this is an invalid statement for many reasons, the first and most technical of which being that it is not technically a sequel.

Lee released her second novel as an independent project — it was not meant to be read as a follow-up to the first, and it was actually written before she wrote TKAM. In fact, in Go Set a Watchman, Tom was acquitted; in TKAM, his guilty verdict is a major plot point. This suggests that many reviewers likely didn’t care much about the alleged continuity issue, but were instead just upset that their former hero had to be removed from his pedestal.

Secondly, and more importantly, Atticus’ bigotry actually doesn’t contradict his actions in the first book at all. His defense of Tom and subsequent participation in a council whose purpose is to prevent integration and Black voting rights are both symptoms of a type of racism reminiscent of the “White Man’s Burden.” Atticus does not believe that Black people are equal to White people, but that they are child-like and require protection from themselves and others.

While Go Set a Watchman is far from a perfect book, it hardly deserved so much of its subpar critical assessment. More than likely, a bunch of White people were just really peeved they can no longer idolize their literary good guy dad.

