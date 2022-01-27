New series reaches for the moon

By Justin Malone, Staff Writer

Marvel fans are over the moon after the studio officially commenced its 2022 cinematic year with the release of the highly-anticipated trailer for Moon Knight, an upcoming mini-series launching on Disney+ this March.

Oscar Isaac stars as the titular Marc Spector/Moon Knight, an ex-soldier turned crime-fighting mercenary. In the comics, Spector gains his powers after the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu, saves him from dying. In exchange for saving his life, Spector agrees to serve as a conduit for Khonshu.

Spector also suffers from dissociative identity disorder, a condition that causes him to have multiple personalities and identities, and dishonorable inclinations from the moon god.

However, it is not immediately known how Moon Knight will tie into this origin story or how the show’s storyline may resemble it.

In the first trailer for the series, Isaac can be seen playing one of Spector’s alter egos: Steven Grant, a museum gift shop employee. Grant cannot tell the difference between his everyday life and his dreams. The trailer shows him experiencing blackouts, hallucinations and memories of other people and lives.

It also features Grant playing with a Rubik’s Cube in his bed, unable to fall asleep, while thinking about his “sleeping disorder.” It then flashes to Grant jumping out of bed in a panic and falling with his foot chained to a wall.

After stating he feels like he’s “losing it” and visiting an ancient Egyptian exhibition at a museum, Grant begins to experience bizarre visions and apparitions, including images of Khonshu.

He receives a call from a woman who is concerned about his safety and calls him “Marc,” now revealed to be the same person as Grant. Spector then meets Arthur Harrow, who tells him to “embrace the chaos” amid shots of him holding a gun in a car chase, falling off a cliff, running down a hallway and staring at the Egyptian pyramids.

In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight packs a star-studded cast with May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man.

Ulliel, the 37-year-old French actor known for his portrayals of Hannibal Lector in Hannibal Rising and iconic fashion designer Yves Saint-Laurent in Saint-Laurent, died in a skiing accident in the Alps on Jan. 19.

The series is directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, with Jeremy Slater as head writer.

This will be the first time the Moon Knight character emerges in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The character made its initial debut in the Marvel comics almost 46 years ago. He was created by Doug Moench and first appeared in the comic “Werewolf by Night #32,” which was released in August 1975.

Because of this, the Moon Knight character itself may be a mystery to those who have followed the MCU for the past 14 years. He is best known by those who followed his comic book lore.

Season One of Moon Knight contains six episodes and begins streaming on Disney+ on March 30.

Until then, fans will have to remain on the dark side of the moon about this peculiar character.

