Women’s tennis suffers an early blow

By Jake Geiger, Staff Writer

Xavier women’s tennis team were handed their first defeat this season against Big Ten power Purdue after a 7-0 defeat. The Musketeers now move to 2-1 in the early season.

The Musketeers began play with one win and two losses in the doubles slate. The win came from the No. 2 doubles team as redshirt sophomore Kat Lyman and graduate student Anne-Sophie Courteau defeated Purdue 6-3.

Both of Xavier’s losses in doubles were tight matches. The first doubles team of sophomores Anna Roggenburk and Imani Graham fell 6-4 while the third doubles team of sophomore Blessing Nwaozuzu and graduate Anna Smith were defeated in heartbreaking fashion by a score of 7-6 (3).

The match moved to the singles portion, and the Musketeers did not pick up a single point, instead losting all six available points. Graham lost a three-setter 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 to Boilermaker junior Csilla Fodor. Lyman also lost her third singles match in three sets as she fell to freshman Tara Milic 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5. Roggenburk, Smith, Nwaozuzu and Courteau each were handed an individual loss and fell in two sets.

The Musketeers will head to Memphis, Tennessee to face the Memphis Tigers on Friday, Jan. 28. They will face the South Florida Bulls in Memphis the following day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

