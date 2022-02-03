Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles

  • Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the Fast and Furious franchise (Jan. 28).
  • Spotify decided to add a content advisory to podcasts discussing COVID-19 (Jan. 30).
  • Rihanna officially announced her first pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky (Jan. 31).
  • Machine Gun Kelly changed the name of his new album after getting it tattooed with Travis Barker (Jan. 31).
  • The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley passed away at the age of 31 (Jan. 31).

