A&E Singles

- Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the Fast and Furious franchise (Jan. 28).
- Spotify decided to add a content advisory to podcasts discussing COVID-19 (Jan. 30).
- Rihanna officially announced her first pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky (Jan. 31).
- Machine Gun Kelly changed the name of his new album after getting it tattooed with Travis Barker (Jan. 31).
- The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley passed away at the age of 31 (Jan. 31).
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
