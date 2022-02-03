Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles

By on ( Leave a comment )
By Emily Croft, Staff Writer
  • Netflix removed the Twilight movie series from its streaming platform (Jan. 15).
  • TikTok star Jack Wright claimed to be assaulted by fellow star Sienna Mae Gomez in a YouTube video (Jan. 21).
  • Singer Demi Lovato revealed they plan to work more in the rock genre rather than pop, per a statement on Instagram (Jan. 22).
  • Folk singer Bob Dylan sold his catalog to Sony Music (Jan. 24).
  • Disney’s Encanto soundtrack took the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album chart (Jan. 24).

Categories: Arts & Entertainment

Tagged as: ,