Oscars announce award nominees

on

By

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith in King Richard

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story

Judi Dench in Belfast

Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds in Belfast

Troy Kotsur in CODA

Jesse Plemons in The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons in Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullie

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best Original Song

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

No Time to Die

Four Good Days

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Production Design and Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Achievement in Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

