Oscars announce award nominees

Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith in King Richard
Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart in Spencer
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg for West Side Story
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose in West Side Story
Judi Dench in Belfast
Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds in Belfast
Troy Kotsur in CODA
Jesse Plemons in The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons in Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullie
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Best Original Song
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die
Four Good Days
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Production Design and Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Achievement in Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
You must log in to post a comment.