A&E Singles

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their new baby boy, Wolf Webster, with an Instagram post (Feb. 2).

Popstar Kim Petras released her new album Slut Pop with seven new songs (Feb. 11).

An iconic hip-hop halftime performance at Super Bowl LVI featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar (Feb. 13).

The 94th Academy Awards will be hosted on March 27 by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, making it the first time the Oscars have had three hosts since 1987 (Feb. 15).

