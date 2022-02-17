Post-Valentine’s playlist perfectly haunts listeners

By Joseph Cotton, Education & Enrichment Coordinator

There is an alternative timeline when you and the person who asked you out went on a fun date to play minigolf. This is not that timeline.

In this timeline, you don’t have time for love. You don’t have time for any of the superficial stuff. You probably told them something along the lines of “Oh, I’m not ready for a relationship” or “I need to focus on myself right now.”

You might even believe that you believe these words. In reality, you’re just emotionally unavailable and are more concerned with transactional relationships that slowly eat away at your soul over the course of a few, long months.

Anyway, here are some songs to alleviate your guilt, you sly dog.

“But It’s Better If You Do” Panic! at the Disco

I don’t think that there is a song that captures all the feelings and complexities of a relationship you know is bad for you like the ninth song off the classic album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out.

The piano and drums play off of each other to provide a strong background to Brendan Urie’s always-catchy vocals. His performance gives off a feeling of youthful manipulation and playfulness that give the song its unmistakable flair.

When the chorus finally hits, the horn section almost forces you to scream out the lyrics whether you know them by heart or not.

Overall, the song has a driving tone of anxiety throughout, making you feel like you’re trapped in a corner. And considering that you are trapped in an emotional corner, you should get some much needed catharsis out of this tune.

“Shameless” The Weeknd

While the entire album Beauty Behind the Madness could make it on this list, this song fits particularly well with it.

The song starts rather barebones with Abel Tesfaye’s vocals floating over the light guitar part. The arrangement then slowly builds with more elements being added. By the end, the soundscape becomes wonderfully vast and driving. The song also features a gritty synth solo which burns down the house and tugs at the heartstrings.

Lyrically, the song does a graceful job at exploring the complexities of lust, love, pain and expectations. The opening line of the chorus “I don’t want to hurt you” cuts right to the heart. This song will make you feel less alone in your feelings, so think of this recommendation as a prescription.

“Out of Touch” Hall & Oates

The pop rock duo of the ‘80s is always there to deliver a little bit of real life with strong songwriting and thoughtful lyrics.

Sonically, the song has a classic bassline that rides the drum machine and creates a poppy groove that sets the tone for the rest of the song. The rising synth chords give the track this fun forward momentum while adding to the emotion of the song.

Lyrically, the song captures the back-and-forth feeling that arises in any messy relationship. The imagery is absolutely stellar, also. The line “Loaded guns, hot to the touch” captures the potential energy that you’re probably feeling right now.

Honorable Mentions:

“Song about Jane” by Maroon 5

“Leave Me Alone” by Flipp Dinero

“Truffle Butter” by Nicki Minaj

“ROXANNE”

