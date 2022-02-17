SGA Updates 2/17/22

Having started in 2020, the Norwood Classic is a powerlifting competition held in Xavier’s Health United Building. Learn all about it’s origins. Link to the full story in bio.

Valentine’s Day is today, and our show runner, Chloe, is dateless! Will Chloe find true love? Find out on this special episode, out now.

Whether it’s your first date or you’ve been together since Manresa, we’ve got you covered with five different local recommendations for Valentine’s dinner. Link to the full story in bio.