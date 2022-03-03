Timeline: The Russia-Ukraine war

Russian forces attempt to take major Ukrainian cities amid Western backlash
By Sophie Boulter, World News Editor
Thursday, Feb. 24
- Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, pledging to promote the “demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine” through a land, sea and air invasion.
- Troops rushed into Ukraine along its borders with Russia and Belarus and on the coast of the Black Sea and Azov Sea.
- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of ignoring Ukraine’s overtures for peace.
Friday, Feb. 25
- Zelensky began to draft individuals between the ages of 18 and 60 from the Ukrainian military reserves.
- Russian troops took the Chernobyl nuclear plant staff hostage.
- The United States followed the European Union (EU) and the U.K. in leveling sanctions against Putin personally.
Saturday, Feb. 26
- Ukrainian forces held back Russian troops in what U.S. defense officials have described as a “very determined resistance.”
- Pres. Joe Biden authorized $350 billion in aid for Ukraine. This will provide “anti-armor, small arms and various munitions, body armor and related equipment in support of Ukraine’s front-line defenders facing down Russia’s unprovoked attack,” Pentagon officials said.
Sunday, Feb. 27
- Putin ordered Russian military leaders to place his nuclear forces on high alert and agreed to peace talks “without preconditions” with Ukraine.
- The EU, U.S. and Japan banned certain Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) platform. SWIFT is the world’s principal international payments system.
Monday, Feb. 28
- Russian and Ukrainian officials planned to meet for peace talks hosted by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
- Dozens were killed in Russian rocket strikes in Kharkiv.
- Switzerland, a traditionally neutral country, has joined U.S. allies in freezing Russian assets.
Tuesday, March 1
- A missile strike in front of Kharkiv’s city administrative building left seven people dead and 24 injured.
- In Kyiv, a projectile struck the city’s most important radio and television tower.
- A 40-mile long convoy of Russian forces approached Kyiv.
Wednesday, March 2
- Russian forces took Kherson and surrounded Mariupol.
- The United Nations General Assembly voted to condemn the Russian invasion, with 141 of its 193 member states supporting the resolution. China and India abstained from the resolution.
- More than 870,000 refugees have fled Ukraine, with estimates predicting that this number will soon reach one million.
Categories: U.S. & World News
You must log in to post a comment.