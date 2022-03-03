U.S. & World News

Timeline: The Russia-Ukraine war

Russian forces attempt to take major Ukrainian cities amid Western backlash

By Sophie Boulter, World News Editor
The Russia-Ukraine War led the U.S., European Union (EU) and other countries to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine. U.S. allies attempted to isolate the country from global financial networks and diplomatic channels.

Thursday, Feb. 24

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, pledging to promote the “demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine” through a land, sea and air invasion.
  • Troops rushed into Ukraine along its borders with Russia and Belarus and on the coast of the Black Sea and Azov Sea. 
  • Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of ignoring Ukraine’s overtures for peace. 

Friday, Feb. 25

  • Zelensky began to draft individuals between the ages of 18 and 60 from the Ukrainian military reserves. 
  • Russian troops took the Chernobyl nuclear plant staff hostage. 
  • The United States followed the European Union (EU) and the U.K. in leveling sanctions against Putin personally.

Saturday, Feb. 26

  • Ukrainian forces held back Russian troops in what U.S. defense officials have described as a “very determined resistance.”
  • Pres. Joe Biden authorized $350 billion in aid for Ukraine. This will provide “anti-armor, small arms and various munitions, body armor and related equipment in support of Ukraine’s front-line defenders facing down Russia’s unprovoked attack,” Pentagon officials said. 

Sunday, Feb. 27

  • Putin ordered Russian military leaders to place his nuclear forces on high alert and agreed to peace talks “without preconditions” with Ukraine. 
  • The EU, U.S. and Japan banned certain Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) platform. SWIFT is the world’s principal international payments system.

Monday, Feb. 28

  • Russian and Ukrainian officials planned to meet for peace talks hosted by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. 
  • Dozens were killed in Russian rocket strikes in Kharkiv.
  • Switzerland, a traditionally neutral country, has joined U.S. allies in freezing Russian assets.

Tuesday, March 1

  • A missile strike in front of Kharkiv’s city administrative building left seven people dead and 24 injured. 
  • In Kyiv, a projectile struck the city’s most important radio and television tower. 
  • A 40-mile long convoy of Russian forces approached Kyiv.

Wednesday, March 2

  • Russian forces took Kherson and surrounded Mariupol.
  • The United Nations General Assembly voted to condemn the Russian invasion, with 141 of its 193 member states supporting the resolution. China and India abstained from the resolution.
  • More than 870,000 refugees have fled Ukraine, with estimates predicting that this number will soon reach one million.

