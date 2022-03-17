A&E Singles

By Spencer De Tenley, Staff Writer

Grimes revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she and Elon Musk secretly welcomed their second child, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and nicknamed “Y” (March 10).

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson soft-launched their relationship with a post on Instagram. The caption, “Whose car are we going to take?!” alluded to the 2010 movie The Town (March 11).

In the dramatic Season 26 finale of The Bachelor, bachelor Clayton Echard became the first bachelor to be rejected at the wedding proposal (March 15).

Hailey Bieber revealed that she was hospitalized on Thursday for a “very small blood clot” in her brain (March 10).

