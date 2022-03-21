Xavier takes down Georgetown at home

With Ain't Too Proud hitting the Aronoff Center until March 27, our staff writer gives the Black-led musical an electric review. Link to the full story in bio.

For our next feature, we have the amazing @melissanavarra_ ! As our Business Manager, Melissa is in charge of payment, advertisements, and all things… well, business!

The decision comes just after the Musketeers missed the NCAA tournament for the third year in a row. Link to the full story in bio.