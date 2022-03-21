Photo Gallery Xavier takes down Georgetown at home By xaviernewswire on 21 Mar 2022 • ( Leave a comment ) It’s all smiles for the Musketeers as they take down the Hoyas on Senior Night Words and Photos By Desmond Fischer, Photography Edittor Paul Scruggs (1) embraces Travis Steele on senior night. Jack Nunge (24) walks through the tunnel before the tip, rocking a ‘Xavier against the world’ shirt. Adam Kunkel (5) and Jack Nunge (24) size up Georgetown. Paul Scruggs (1) gets the team hyped by throwing down the warmup dunk. Paul Scruggs (1) gets low during player introductions. Nate Johnson (10) hits a three to start the game. Kolby Jones (3) makes a tough finish at the rim. Adam Kunkel (5) celebrates a three early in the first half. Both Adam Kunkel (5) and Nate Johnson (10) are pumped as Xavier shot 9-14 from three in the first half. Nate Johnson (10) celebrates making a three. Dwon Odom (11) reacts to being called for a foul. Nate Johnson (10) makes another three as he would finish with seven makes for the game. Zach Swetye (12) gets in game and makes a bucket late for Xavier. Paul Scruggs (1) and Nate Johnson (10) leave the game on senior night as Xavier would blow out Georgetown 97 – 75. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterTumblrLike this:Like Loading... Categories: Photo Gallery, Sports Tagged as: Basketball, Big East, Big East conference, Desmond Fischer, Georgetown, Men's Basketball, Xavier Men's Basketball
You must log in to post a comment.