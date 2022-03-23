The Lighter Side

Career changes, canceled exams, ‘ole Boris
- Afghanistan’s most recent finance minister is now an Uber driver. Sources wonder how exactly he would explain the gaps in his resume. He could explain that he was laid off when his company was aggressively acquired by a competitor… (the Taliban) (March 19).
- Sri Lanka canceled exams for millions of students due to a country-wide paper shortage. Sources expressed condolences for the country’s economic problems while also high-fiving affected students (March 20).
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared pro-Brexit voters to Ukrainian fighters in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, juxtaposing the “oppression” of the European Union to Russian oppression. “I know that it’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time,” Johnson said to much fanfare (March 20).
Categories: U.S. & World News
