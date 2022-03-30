A&E Singles

NOTE: THIS ARTICLE IS SATIRE AND NOT REAL NEWS.
- Spiderman: No Way Home stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have announced their engagement (March 24).
- Boy band One Direction has announced their return to the stage as a group (March 25).
- Kylie Jenner officially changed her son’s name from Wolf to Moon Unit (March 26).
- Top-rated series Euphoria announced Season 3 is projected to be released in 2030 (March 27).
- Lorde toured Xavier in her college search (March 28).
- Gamer boy Hunter E11is loses American Idol in the season finale (March 30).
