A&E Singles

NOTE: THIS ARTICLE IS SATIRE AND NOT REAL NEWS.
  • Spiderman: No Way Home stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have announced their engagement (March 24).
  • Boy band One Direction has announced their return to the stage as a group (March 25).
  • Kylie Jenner officially changed her son’s name from Wolf to Moon Unit (March 26).
  • Top-rated series Euphoria announced Season 3 is projected to be released in 2030 (March 27).
  • Lorde toured Xavier in her college search (March 28). 
  • Gamer boy Hunter E11is loses American Idol in the season finale (March 30).

