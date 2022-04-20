A&E Singles

Arts & Entertainment

By Spencer De Tenley, Staff Writer
  • Johnny Depp took his ex-wife Amber Heard to court in a $50 million defamation lawsuit (April 14).
  • Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival began its 20th anniversary event with performances from artists including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd (April 15).
  • Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are close to divorce after his conduct at the 2022 Oscars (April 19).
  • Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will marry this Friday after dating for five years (April 20).

