A&E Singles

By Spencer De Tenley, Staff Writer
- Johnny Depp took his ex-wife Amber Heard to court in a $50 million defamation lawsuit (April 14).
- Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival began its 20th anniversary event with performances from artists including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd (April 15).
- Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are close to divorce after his conduct at the 2022 Oscars (April 19).
- Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will marry this Friday after dating for five years (April 20).
