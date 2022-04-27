4/25/22 SGA Notes

Courtesy of chloe salveson
- Cincinnati Council Member Meeka Owens spoke with the Senate regarding Cincinnati’s climate action, equity, infrastructure and community engagement plans.
- The Senate reviewed Xavier’s new anti-hazing policy — a reaction to Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act, otherwise known as “Collin’s Law.”
- Chair of the Students’ Rights and Identity Committee Sen. Shontelle Johnson proposed a resolution on Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The resolution passed.
- Sen. Cheyenne Schick, alongside the Academic Affairs Committee, met with Director of the Eigel Center Sean Rhiney to discuss the Road Thru Xavier initiative and the possibility of promoting community-engaged learning by requiring every major to have an outside learning experience.
- The club budget allocation proposal was passed.
- University committee appointments were approved.
Categories: Campus News
