4/25/22 SGA Notes

  • Cincinnati Council Member Meeka Owens spoke with the Senate regarding Cincinnati’s climate action, equity, infrastructure and community engagement plans. 
  • The Senate reviewed Xavier’s new anti-hazing policy — a reaction to Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act, otherwise known as “Collin’s Law.”
  • Chair of the Students’ Rights and Identity Committee Sen. Shontelle Johnson proposed a resolution on Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The resolution passed. 
  • Sen. Cheyenne Schick, alongside the Academic Affairs Committee, met with Director of the Eigel Center Sean Rhiney to discuss the Road Thru Xavier initiative and the possibility of promoting community-engaged learning by requiring every major to have an outside learning experience. 
  • The club budget allocation proposal was passed. 
  • University committee appointments were approved.

