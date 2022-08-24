A&E Singles 08/24/22

By Katie Sanchez, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Little Women actress Florence Pugh announced that she and her partner of three years, actor Zach Braff, ended their relationship (Aug. 16).

After breaking off their first engagement in 2004, actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated a star-studded wedding in Georgia after officially getting married in Las Vegas last month (Aug. 20).

The first episode of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon set 200 years prior to the original series, was released on HBO and HBO Max (Aug. 21).

