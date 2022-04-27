A&E Singles 4/28/22

by spencer de tenley, multimedia managing editor
- Lorde responded to backlash for shushing fans during a concert by saying she doesn’t want anyone to “stress too hard” and that her shushing was meant to be dramatic (April 25).
- Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, intending to increase free speech on one of the world’s most influential social media networks (April 25).
- The 2022 Met Gala’s theme was revealed to be “America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the dress code being called “gilded glamour” (April 25).
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
