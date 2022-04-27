Fan favorites set to return Aronoff

By mattie cieplak, staff writer

Broadway in Cincinnati announced last Wednesday the 2022-2023 season of shows that will be performed onstage at the Aronoff Center.

The lineup, which includes shows that have been highly anticipated due to pandemic delays, consists of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, Anastasia, Annie, Tootsie, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Hadestown and Moulin Rouge.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical starts off the season in late October and tells the story of Tina Turner’s life. The show faced mixed reviews on Broadway, receiving comments that it often felt more like a concert than a musical. However, the show has been held in high regard by fans of Turner’s music. Tina runs at the Aronoff from Oct. 25 to Nov. 6.

Jesus Christ Superstar, celebrating its 50th Anniversary, takes the stage in December. This show is popular with classic rock fans and Christians alike. Set during Holy Week, the musical narrates Jesus’ last days through Judas’ perspective. The tour has been rumored to return to its pre-Broadway roots as a concert performance rather than a full-staged musical, leaving many curious to see a potential reimagining of the show.

The Aronoff will take a break in winter and return in January with Anastasia. Based on the 1997 film of the same name, the musical recounts the tale of former Russian princess Anastasia Romanov. A show that closed on Broadway in 2019, the tour has become very popular. Featuring well-known songs like the Academy Award-nominated “Journey to the Past” and beloved characters, the story has already enticed generations of fans. Anastasia is expected to be one of the most popular shows of the season, so tickets may be difficult to get.

Tootsie has faced controversy throughout its run. Based on the 1982 movie, the show is reminiscent of Mrs. Doubtfire in that Michael Dorsey, the protagonist of the show, is dressing up as a woman in order to get a job as a working actor. During its original run in 2019, the musical was accused of not recognizing the struggles and discrimination transgender people face finding employment based on their identity, especially for those working in the acting industry. Despite this criticism, Tootsie took home the Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Actor and received rave reviews from critics. Theatre fans can catch it onstage at the Aronoff from March 7-19, 2023 before it’s “Gone, Gone, Gone.”

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical hits the stage next spring from March 28 to April 2 and is another biographical show. Like Tina, it features music from King’s catalog, with songs you may not even know she wrote. Although King was in her prime during the 1970s, her story as a younger artist does not grow old.

Even as the show faced criticism for its use of jukebox musical tropes, like starting the show at a pivotal moment in the artist’s career and then going back to the beginning of her story, King’s character has been praised for her likeability.

Hadestown, a folk music retelling of the classic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, is set in a Great Depression-esque atmosphere with worn down costumes and a lack of set pieces, all of which fosters a sense of disparity. The tour of Hadestown has continued the success of the original Broadway production. Hadestown took home eight awards in the 2019 Tony season, so many people will be anxious to finally see the show when it arrives from April 18-30, 2023.

Moulin Rouge, the final show of the 2022-2023 Broadway in Cincinnati season, is running early next summer. Based on the 2001 movie of the same name, the show is often recognized for its score. Moulin Rouge, a jukebox musical, does not focus on one artist but instead covers more than 50 pop songs that span decades. Moulin Rouge was nominated for 14 Tonys in 2020 and was awarded 10 in 2021. Fresh in many people’s minds, the touring production is expected to achieve great success.

Season tickets for the 2022-2023 Broadway in Cincinnati season are on sale now, with single ticket on-sale dates to be announced soon.

