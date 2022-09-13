SGA Notes 09/12/22

By Chloe Salveson, Print Managing Editor
- Exercise science professor Dr. Ashley Varol discussed the national fitness campaign and outdoor classroom project she is heading. Possible new additions to campus include a fitness court, a fitness studio, outdoor classrooms and game tables.
- The five senate vacancies were filled by appointees Kayla Ross, Spencer de Tenley, Noelle Delumpa, Thomas Wood and JD Hoffacker.
- The Campus On and Off Living Committee, led by Sen. Murphy Penwell, is currently working with Xavier Art Society to explore campus mural options.
- The Student Organizations Committee, led by Sen. Ethan Brosnan, is currently reviewing several clubs that applied for conditional status.
