A&E Singles 09/14/22

By Kyra Hudson, Guest Writer
- Jason Momoa shaved his head to raise awareness of the single-use plastics issue (Sept. 6).
- Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his Justice World Tour due to health complications (Sept. 6).
- Angelina Jolie’s former business, Nouvel, sued Brad Pitt for $250 million after his attempt to seize Château Miraval, a vineyard the couple bought together while married (Sept. 7).
- Florence Pugh will not attend the New York Q&A for the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling (Sept. 7).
- Fans speculated if Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival using the tag #SpitGate (Sept. 8).
