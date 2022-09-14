Country Music Association announces 2022 awards

Newswire editor Kayla Ross analyzes the recently-announced nominees

By Kayla Ross, Back Page Editor

The Country Music Association (CMA) struck a chord and announced the nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards, which will take place this November. The hosts for this year are country music star Luke Bryan and retired football quarterback Peyton Manning, both from the south and country music enthusiasts.

With 12 awards to give and dozens of nominees vying for a prize, it can be hard to know where each award will go, so back page editor and country music enthusiast Kayla Ross is here to break down the major categories and provide expert predictions on who will take home a win.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs is anticipated to win this one. His current tour has been sold out everywhere, and fans rave about the energy and kindness exuded at his concerts. Luke Combs is surely a fan favorite and is described as electric by fans who have seen him live.

Female Vocalist of the Year

The nominees for Female Vocalist of the Year are Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson. Carly Pearce is thought to have a good chance at this one, as her album 29 was very successful. Pearce is a fresher face than Lambert or Underwood and is debatably more popular than McBryde or Wilson.

Male Vocalist of the Year

Morgan Wallen will likely take the award for this category. After his recently released singles, such as “Flower Shops” with Ernest and “You Proof,” Wallen has certainly proved his vocal abilities and popularity, even after public controversies over Wallen using racial slurs.

Vocal Group of the Year

The nominees for Vocal Group of the Year are Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band. This award will likely go to Zac Brown Band, considering they have the most recent release of music with the well-received 2021 release of their album The Comeback.

Vocal Duo of the Year

The winning duo will likely be either Dan + Shay or Maddie & Tae, as they have been heavily rotated on country radio within the last year. Brothers Osborne and Brooks & Dunn have both been around for quite some time, leading some to believe this award will not go to either of these duos.

New Artist of the Year

Nominated for New Artist of the Year are HARDY, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson. Lainey Wilson’s music is critically acclaimed, especially after touring with Morgan Wallen, so this award is expected to go to her.

Album of the Year

Miranda Lambert has been nominated for this award five times and won it twice. Lambert will potentially win this award for the third time in her music career with Palomino.

Song of the Year

Notably nominated for song of the year, “You Should Probably Leave” is the second released single off of Stapleton’s album, Starting Over. This sultry song did well on country radio and is one of Stapleton’s top five streamed songs on Spotify, so it may take home the win for the night.

Musical Event of the Year

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” is a popular song, and has been repeatedly compared to “Does He Love You” by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis. “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” praised as a powerful, timeless female duet, is a favorite to win.

Music Video of the Year

Nominated for Best Music Video of the Year is “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” by Taylor Swift ft. Chris Stapleton. There are four other nominees, but seeing as this is Swift’s first CMA nomination since 2011, this music video is projected to win. This video was praised for Blake Lively’s artful directions and lavish scenes of Taylor Swift in a red ball gown as she traipses around an ex’s wedding.

The winners of the 2022 CMA Awards will be revealed at the awards ceremony on November 9, airing at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.

