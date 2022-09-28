Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 09/28/22

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Kanye West has opened a private Christian school in Los Angeles called Donda Academy (Sept. 16).
  • Disney+ will release Hocus Pocus 2 with Sarah Jessica Parker returning to the cast (Sept. 22).
  • Harry Styles was honored with a banner in Madison Square Garden after performing 15 consecutive nights in the venue (Sept. 22).
  • Khloe Kardashian welcomed a new son via surrogate with basketball player Tristan Thompson (Sept. 24).
  • Rihanna was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show (Sept. 25).