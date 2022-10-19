Harvesting autumnal album recommendations

Midterm season got you down? Check out these picks from Newswire writers!

By Mo Juenger, Editor-in-Chief

Immunity by Clairo

This whole album feels like catching feelings as the seasons change. My favorite song on this album is “Softly,” which is a really sweet song about not knowing who should make the first move.— Kayla Ross, Back Page Editor

II Shepherds by Jalen Santoy

This album epitomizes the “Lo-Fi Beats to Study/Relax To” vibe, which is all I’m feeling this fall. “Foreplay” is definitely my favorite track, and I think it makes for good study music or a good addition to a saucy playlist.” — Mo Juenger, Editor-in-Chief

Theory by TAKA

The combination of different styles of ambient electronic music on this album renders my mind blissfully quiet and clear (which is no small task). At this point I probably owe TAKA writing credits on my past 13 essays.

— Charlie Gstalder, Opinions & Editorials Editor

