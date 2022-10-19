SGA Notes 10/17/22

By Chloe Salveson, Print Managing Editor
- Director of Recreational Sports Leslie Dulle spoke with the Senate regarding group fitness and the possibility of adding an outdoor court and classroom in between the Health United Building and the Commons Apartments.
- The Senate passed Sen. Murphy Penwell’s motion regarding the SGA Executive Board positions. SGA Executives will no longer be able to hold an officer position in another University Affiliated Organization due to budgeting conflicts.
- Sen. Nick Jebsen proposed a motion for SGA to fund the installation of a black and white printer in the Justice Hall atrium.
