Photo op: What family weekend looked like

By Olivia Valkner, Staff Writer

Livie Zimbler

Sophomore

Computer science & sociology double major

“Over family weekend, my family joined me down here in Cincinnati. We all went out to dinner and then to Musketeer Madness in Cintas Center to see the basketball teams compete!”

Caroline Colby

Junior

Early childhood education major

“My dad and I had so much fun hanging out at Dana’s during family weekend!”

Kennedy Weigel

First year

Finance and marketing double major:

“My dad and I went to the Bengals game and had a blast! The weather was great, the Bengals took home a win and it was so nice to see my parents and catch up.”

