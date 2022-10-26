Long time professor Dr. Kapp is calling it a career

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer

Dr. Charles Kapp is retiring at the end of the fall semester from the school of psychology after 46 years of service to Xavier.

As an adjunct professor, he teaches two psychology classes to undergraduate and graduate students, supervises clinical practicum, is a member of the Graduate Thesis Committee and maintains his clinical practice outside the university.

Kapp received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology and clinical psychology at Xavier. Later in his academic career, Kapp received his doctorate in clinical psychology at the Florida Institute of Technology.

After more than four decades of teaching at Xavier, Kapp will be retiring at the end of this fall semester.

When asked to reflect on his career, he shared that he was most proud of being able to work with graduate students of Children’s Psychiatric Hospital of Northern Kentucky for their clinical training.

“The doctorate students are extremely bright people and very talented,” he added.

Dr. Janet Schultz, director of clinical training for Xavier’s graduate doctoral students for over 15 years, reflected on working with Kapp.

“I worked with Dr. Kapp for over 20 years… He smoothly combines academic and scientific knowledge with practical applications. He is also humorous and engages well with students at various levels from undergraduates to doctoral candidates.”

“Dr. Kapp was an important link to the community for Xavier students. He not only taught in the classroom while also serving as a vice president of a mental health treatment organization in Northern Kentucky, but also supervised the clinical work of graduate students who provided services in that organization.”

Kapp has seen many university changes from being a student in 1970 to now teaching in 2022.

“Xavier has grown physically with the student body and by adding new buildings. It’s also expanded its doctoral program tremendously. Overall, it (Xavier) is a whole lot sharper and prettier,” Kapp said.

Kapp also stated that it is “terrific to see the diversity in the university, especially the international diversity.”

He continued, “Having the first lay person and woman president of Xavier is also incredible.”

He also imparted some advice for the new generation of faculty members of Xavier: “I would really like to reinforce the idea that faculty are valuable, and I would like to see universities put value on adjunct faculty.”

“You have to figure out a way to grind it out. You can be smart, but you must have perseverance and be motivated to succeed,” Kapp advised students.

He also advises students to “not sweat the small stuff. Remember, it will be ok.”

“He’s a wonderful citizen of the university, always willing to lend a hand and always willing to learn something new. And what impresses me most is that he does it for the love of doing it. We will miss everything he has brought to our students,” Dr. Morrie Mullins, professor and chair of the school of psychology at Xavier, remarked.

Finally, when it comes to his retirement, Kapp plans to relax but still come to campus occasionally.

“I will still have my clinical practice, but I won’t be on campus as much. I will miss the students and my colleagues, but I will visit every once and a while and also make sure to come back to see some basketball games,” Kapp concluded.

