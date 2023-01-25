Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 01/25/23

By Charlie Gstalder, Opinions & Editorals Editor
  • David Crosby, founding member of Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Byrds and hero to dads everywhere, died at 81 (Jan. 18).
  • Boygenius is back! The queer super group released their first work since 2018 with three singles from their upcoming album The Record (Jan. 18).
  • The Screen Actors Guild released a statement defending actor Alec Baldwin in response to manslaughter charges related to the Rust shooting (Jan 20).
  • Justice, a documentary film centering on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, debuted at Sundance Film Festival (Jan. 21).