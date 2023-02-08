Here’s a look at some recurring CFJ events to attend

By Addison Burke, Staff Writer

Looking to take part in something different on campus? Check out these events and services through the Dorothy Day Center for Faith and Justice (CFJ).

Sunday Mass

Every Sunday at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., you can join the student-led mass in Bellarmine Chapel to connect with your faith. While it is a Catholic based mass, all are welcome.

Together in Christ

Together in Christ takes place every Tuesday after the 8 p.m. Mass. The focus is to build community among individuals of faith and share about faith and beliefs, along with some fun.

Dine Better Together

Dine Better Together (DBT) occurs once a month, with a different focus each time. The next DBT is Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. in the Clocktower Lounge. Join individuals of any faith to enjoy a vegetarian meal and listen to individuals speak on mental wellness and its connection to faith.

Photo courtesy of xavier.edu



Xavier’s Dorothy Day Center for Faith and Justice offers a lot of different events and groups for Xavier students to become involved with.



Kehliat

Celebrate Shabbat and join fellow students, faculty and staff in sharing a meal and discussing the Jewish faith. Kehliat will take place on Feb. 24. Spots are limited so register now if interested.

Clubs

Consider joining clubs like Xavier Student Sustainability, Voices of Solidarity, Coalition for Christian Outreach and many more. Information about these clubs and contacts can be found on EngageXU.

Alternative Breaks

Alternative Breaks is a program for students to engage with the global community through service, education and reflection while also exploring their own personal beliefs and practices. While applications for this spring’s Alternative Breaks have already closed, be on the lookout at the beginning of the fall semester for applications for Fall Break trips.

Companion Groups

Companion groups are small groups of students who meet weekly to discuss their faith and reflect on their lives together. Companion groups form at the start of every semester, which has already passed for this semester, but be on the lookout at the start of the fall semester for sign up for companion groups.

Some other resources on campus through the CFJ include the interfaith chapel in Husman Hall. The interfaith chapel is a space for individuals or small groups of students to use for prayer, and it is located just inside of Husman. No AllCard is required to get inside. The CFJ also has a Muslim chaplain, Tala Ali, and a Jewish rabbi, Jennifer Lewis. You can find them both in the CFJ office on the third floor of the Gallagher Student Center (GSC).

More information on these events can be found in the CFJ EngageXU group and the CFJ Instagram (@xucfj) account, or by walking into the CFJ on the fourth floor of the GSC.

