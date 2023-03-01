Hancyz announces start of strategic plan

Adminstration focuses on four cura values, unveils controversial new role

By Pat Gainor, Staff Writer

Dr. Colleen Hanycz, president, announced the commencement of a financial plan for the next ten years last Monday, regarding future financial spending, plans to expand the university and a brand retool for next year.

The plan has been in the works since Fall 2021, when Hanycz was inducted as president. The framework was revealed to students and donors in a public press conference last week. It spans until 2031 — the 200th anniversary of Xavier’s founding — and features expansion of Jesuit values held by the university, as well as potential places where the university hopes to improve.

According to Hanycz, every academic year will begin on July 1 with a list of initiatives set to be completed by June 30 of the following year. The plan is currently in “Year 0.” Some aspects are still under construction, while others are finalized.

Notably, the administration aims to emphasize the “radical ethic of care” represented in the four Jesuit cura values — cura personalis, cura apostolica, cura propria and cura studiorum.

To celebrate the establishment of these values, English professor Dr. Stephen Yandell will again create a tapestry that represents these cura values as a “visual mnemonic” from donated pieces of cloth. Yandell previously completed a tapestry in the Spring 2010, which is currently located in the Center for Diversity and Inclusion in the Gallagher Student Center (GSC). Early drafts portray people caring for themselves or others, tending to a garden and sitting on a beach.

“I think it helps give people a way of thinking. We use different metaphors to get at this abstract concepts,” Yandell said. “I hope, in the banner, to give a way for people to see themselves in all of these different areas, so the expansiveness of the landscape has enough places for people to have different areas in this portrait of care.”

Yandell is currently accepting cloth donations for the tapestry; donation boxes will be set up in the Conaton Learning Commons (CLC) and GSC soon.

Hanycz also announced the creation of four “Cura Awards,” for which community members can nominate either themselves or fellow peers. Winners will be announced at various donor banquets and celebrations leading up to the 200th anniversary.

Finally, Hanycz announced the creation of a “Justice in Residence” position at Xavier, created to advise Philosophy, Politics and the Public (PPP) majors as well as those looking to pursue Pre-Law practices on campus. The inaugural Justice in Residence will be Joe Deters, who was appointed associate justice of the Ohio Supreme Court this year.

“I am confident that Justice Deters will provide valuable support to students in PPP and that his appointment fits with the University’s broader initiatives in connection to Ignatian civic engagement,” Dr. Timothy Brownlee, director of the PPP Program, said.

“As someone who has served as an elected official in a variety of roles, most recently as prosecutor, and now as Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio, Justice Deters’s experience overlaps with the two most common interests of our PPP majors, politics and law,” Brownlee continued. “I expect that he will be an invaluable resource for our students as they seek mentoring and encouragement in these areas to pursue their passions for public service.”

President Hancyz announced a rebranding plan for Fall 2023, including new XU colors and a new brand symbol.

The choice to place Deters in the new role has been controversial, and a petition calling for the suspension of the role altogether has accumulated approximately 500 signatures in the last week.

Deters’ overall career has seen much controversy since 2004, after an early resignation from his position as State Treasurer. He has prosecuted five serial killers and received criticism from Vatican official and Jesuit Rev. Paul Mueller for his staunch support of the death penalty.

“My dear friends who are priests don’t understand what we’re dealing with… There is evil in this world and there comes a point where society needs to defend itself,” Deters said.

“I am disappointed, embarrassed and scandalized that you, not only a Catholic but a fellow alumnus of St. Xavier High School, have used the platform of your public office to oppose and confuse the moral teaching of the Church in so open a fashion,” Mueller wrote to Deters in a letter published by the Cincinnati Enquirer in 2018.

Deters earlier crossed paths with Xavier in 2012 after the XU Board of Conducted expelled men’s basketball star Dezmine Wells. The Musketeer, who later transferred to Maryland, was accused of sexual assault. Hamilton County Prosecutor at the time, Deters compiled evidence for a grand jury that soon declined to indict Wells. In statements after the hearing, Deters asked Xavier to reinstate Wells, calling the Board of Conduct’s process “fundamentally unfair” and “flawed.”

When addressing possible plans that might be pursued in the coming years, Hanycz discussed what Xavier’s “next big swing” would be, referencing former president Father James E. Hoff’s decision to fund and build Cintas Center in 2000. Hanycz noted a series of possible options: a non-scholarship football team, a pursuit into Ignatian vocational discernment, a new science building and a new osteopathic medicine school.

If it is approved, Xavier would become the first ever Jesuit school to have a school of osteopathic medicine and the fourth Jesuit university to have a medical school alongside Georgetown University, Creighton University and Saint Louis University.

In December 2022, Xavier received a $20 million donation from John and Sarah Lechleiter, who graduated in 1975 and 1976 respectively, and dedicated it to the construction of a new science building. Hanycz acknowledged the donation in the meeting, and discussed how plans for construction were in the works. She also acknowledged the possibility of rebuilding the non-scholarship football program, noting that investment in the program was to be decided based off student interest.

Hanycz closed the meeting by announcing university rebrand to come in the Fall 2023 that reflects the new direction the university is going, changing the navy blue color to a brighter royal blue and adopting the phrase “More Xavier,” symbolized by “+×” in proposed promotional material.

“After being looped in on many of the plans that the administration and marketing team had started on, it was interesting to see what they decided to move forward with after receiving student feedback,” SGA President Ashley Findley said regarding SGA’s involvement with the branding selection. “We hope to be included in these conversations and decisions as they move forward, and that all student feedback will be taken into account when progressing through any part of the strategic plan.”

Much of the material covered in this meeting has not been confirmed, and Hanycz emphasized the continuous use of discernment regarding every element that was covered, as well as new ones that come up in the coming years.

“I’m not a Xavier alumnus, but I know that a strong Cincinnati requires a strong Xavier,” Hanycz said. “What you are all building ensures a stronger Xavier that will contribute to a stronger Norwood and a stronger Cincinnati.”

