Shopping women-owned in Cincy

By Addison Burke, Staff Writer

March is Women’s History Month, and to honor all the hard work of women, here are local Cincinnati businesses that are women-owned!

Spruce Nail Shop

Spruce Nail Shop was founded in 2015 by Molly Reckman Nagle and is completely female-operated. Spruce offers various nail and skin care treatments, including manicures and facials. They work to use products that are free of harsh and toxic chemicals. They have two locations in Findlay Market and Walnut Hills.

Photo courtesy of Spruce Nail Shop



Café Mochiko

Café Mochiko is an Asian American restaurant that is open in two time segments daily. Café Mochiko serves coffee and pastries during the day and Asian American comfort foods in the evening. It was founded by Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and her husband, who both have years of experience cooking Asian cuisine. Café Mochiko is located just a few miles away from campus in Walnut Hills.

Cincinnati Healing Arts

Cincinnati Healing Arts, located in Avondale, is a chiropractic and nutrition / wellness practice founded in 2010 and run by Dr. Jamila K. Maddox. It offers chiropractic healthcare and personal injury care with an emphasis on functional nutrition to help individuals or families with their wellness. The office states that it welcomes patients of any background.

Sage Yoga

Sage Yoga offers hot yoga classes and pilates classes. They are an eco-friendly studio with three locations in Cincinnati and Newport. A wide range of classes are offered daily, and they are created for yoga practitioners of all levels.

The Native One

The Native One is a boutique located in downtown Cincinnati, opened in 2018 by Anna Steffen. They specialize in rompers and oversized apparel, along with home décor items such as candles, plants and more. Their apparel is made in a wide range of sizes to fit many body types. Items in store are limited in number, so you won’t see someone walking around in the same outfit as you.

Sweet Mae’s Cookie Co.

Sweet Mae’s Cookie Co. was founded in 2020 and is a Cincinnati-based company that can be found in stores across the Midwest. Sweet Mae’s is a family-owned business that traces back five generations and is now owned and operated by Tiffany Biddle. They make beloved stuffed cookies ranging from sea salt chocolate to lemon white chip. The shop is in Findlay Market, but they ship nationwide.

MEAS Active

MEAS Active is an activewear brand that was founded in 2019 by Erin Roddy. The brand states that its mission is to encourage, empower and celebrate women in all paths of their health and wellness journeys. The clothing is designed by women athletes for women and works to make sure the products are ethically sourced. A portion of all sales benefit nonprofits, including Go Red for Women, Girls on the Run and Esther Marie Hatton Center for Women. While MEAS is an online brand, Roddy is based out of Cincinnati and attends various running events, including the Flying Pig Expo, to sell some of her products.

Baqette

Baqette started in early 2012 by Quinn Mcilhargey-Nicholson, who seeks to make meaningful leather pieces that last for life. She makes bags and wallets of many styles, shapes and sizes, using upcycled and scrap leather so as to not waste product. All products are made in their Cincinnati studio and can be found in various small businesses around Cincinnati, including Spruce Nail Shop.

This month, consider supporting a local woman-owned business here in Cincinnati or in your hometown.

