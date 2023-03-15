Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 3/15/23

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Avril Lavigne was reportedly seen with Tyga after breaking off her engagement with Mod Sun (March 7).
  • Miley Cyrus released her album Endless Summer Vacation (March 10).
  • Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress (March 12).
  • The season finale of HBO’s The Last of Us premiered (March 12).