Campus News

SGA Notes 3/20/23

By Justice Dickey, Guest Writer
  • SGA advisors discussed events that will be going on around campus to celebrate March Madness and Xavier men’s basketball’s advancement into the Sweet 16. They recommend students keep an eye on their email as this week will be full of homecoming-like events and opportunities to win prizes.
  • Sen. Delumpa of the Academic Affairs committee reported many negative comments about the potential addition of football as well as suggestions for changes in the Hoff Dining Commons.
  • A member of the public inquired about potentially developing a service dog park on campus.