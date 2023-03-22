Photo op: Professors who go above and beyond

By Molly Hulligan, Head Copy Editor

Audrey Peterman

Senior English, psychology and gender and diversity studies triple major

“Dr. Fuller in the psychology department has been an invaluable resource during my time here at Xavier. She truly cares for the well being of her students and for their success both in and out of the classroom. No matter if it’s spending time helping me prepare my graduate school applications or something else she goes above and beyond.”

Hannah Thompson

Junior

English and communication studies double major

“Dr. Herren constantly goes out of his way to make class a welcoming and inclusive environment — that does not go unseen. His clear passion for literature and Bob Dylan bleeds into his teaching and inspires students. It’s a good day if I’m going to his class.”

Cam Quesea

Sophomore

Psychology major

“A professor that I appreciate is Dr. Diab, my MATH 116 professor. You can tell she loves her job; she is always willing to help the class when we need it and always super interested in what’s going on in our lives. I greatly appreciate her willingness to put our education first. She always finds time before or during class to connect with us and talk about things that are not always statistics.”

